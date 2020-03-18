Overstreet wins Republican primary in race for Illinois Supreme Court



Barberis and Overstreet

By a signifcant margin, Justice David Overstreet has won the Republican primary in a race for the Illinois Supreme Court.

With 80 percent of votes counted in the 37 counties of the Fifth Judicial District, voters favored Overstreet in a contest with his fellow Appellate Court Justice John Barberis, three to one.

According to the Illinois Civil Justice League, which is counting votes in the District, Overstreet was ahead by more than 46,000 votes, or 76 to 24 percent.

“I want to thank my wife Suzanne, my family, and everyone that turned out to support me in the race for Fifth District Supreme Court Justice," Overstreet said in a statement he issued late Tuesday. "To the people of the 37 counties that make up the Fifth Supreme Court District, I thank you.

"As your next Supreme Court Justice, I pledge to serve as a strict Constitutional conservative. I will stand up for all of our shared constitutional rights and I will not legislate from the bench.

"I want to thank my opponent and fellow Appellate Court Justice John Barberis for running a clean, hard-fought campaign. I look forward the campaign in the General Election.”

Overstreet, of Mt. Vernon, received 1,243 more votes than Barberis, of St. Jacob, in voter-rich Madison County, where Barberis was hoping to pick up enough support to counter Overstreet's popularity in counties outside the Metro-East.

In Madison County, Overstreet topped Barberis by a 10 point margin, 55 to 45 percent, in a 7,226-5,983 vote.

In St. Clair County, the second most populous county in the District, Overstreet got more than 2,800 votes than Barberis, 5,726-2,828, a margin of 67 to 33 percent.

The Democrat nominee is Appellate Justice Judy Cates, who ran unopposed in the primary.

The winner in November will succeed Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier of Washington County, who was first elected to the seat in 2004.