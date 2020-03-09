Trucking company investor alleges fraud, breach of contract



Toennies

BELLEVILLE - A trucking company is being sued by a partner who claims the firm was stripped of its assets and dissolved unlawfully.

Tyra Harris alleges she has lost $200,000 of funds invested in Belleville-based Keller-Trucking-On-The-Road. She filed suite Feb. 18 in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Harris has named the company as one of the defendants along with Shonta Keller, Black Diamond Logistics, and several other individuals. Keller did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit alleges that Harris entered into an oral contract with Keller in January 2018. The pair agreed to set up the trucking company with ownership and profits split 50-50.

Harris claims to have invested $50,000 initially, then a further $40,000, and spent other monies to a total of $200,000.

The plaintiff states she kept asking for information on finances, profits, and operations, but that her partner avoiding providing any details.

In December 2019, Harris started receiving notices from banks and other financial institutions that there were deficits in accounts, the plaintiff states.

Harris alleges Keller has depleted and exhausted all profits, failed to account for funds, did not pay bills or file tax returns, failed to send out 1099s and W2s, and overpaid herself.

The complaint also alleges that Keller transferred assets and equipment to another company not owned by Harris, and signed agreements with third parties for loans based on company assets. The newly registered company is named Black Diamond Logistics, according to the complaint.

Keller and the other defendants are accused of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and fraud. Harris, who claims the company earned revenues of over $1 million, is seeking temporary and injunctive relief and money damages.

The fraud allegation centers on claims that Keller paid herself and her daughter "exuberant" amounts of money from company funds.

Harris is represented by Andrew G. Toennies of Lashly & Baer of St. Louis.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0146