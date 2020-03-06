Centreville daycare sued over two-year-old's 'dangling' finger

BELLEVILLE - The mother of a child allegedly injured at a day care center has filed a negligence suit against the facility.

Chandris Holman filed suit Feb. 18 on behalf of her daughter, Anyala Tomas, in St. Clair County Circuit Court against All About Kids Academy, which the complaint states was located on Poplar Avenue in Centreville.

The Record was unable to reach the management of the daycare center, which appears to be closed permanently. There was no answer at the number listed for the center.

According to the complaint, the then two-year-old child was under the care and supervision of the center on July 18, 2018.

On that date, Holman claims Tomas was discovered screaming inside a crib. She alleges a portion of her finger was "dangling from her right hand."

She suffered her injury while under the exclusive control and care of staff of the daycare center.

Holman claims the daycare center staff failed to adequately supervise and care for the child, and caused or permitted the dropping of a piece of furniture or another object on to her hand.

Further, she alleges staff failed to adequately watch over the child or monitor activities, and failed to take corrective action to prevent the injury.

Holman also claims the daycare center staff failed to remove from the vicinity of the crib furniture or objects capable of falling on to the child's hand.

Tomas suffered a serious injury to her finger that led to bruising, swelling and disfigurement.

Holman, who is seeking in excess of $50,000, is represented by John T. Hipskind and Brady M. McAninch of Hipskind & McAninch of Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-147