Dozens of residents, businesses, sue following Granite City flooding

EDWARDSVILLE - Dozens of residents and businesses, including health facilities, are suing over alleged damage caused during flooding last summer.

The plaintiffs, all based in Granite City, filed suit Feb. 11 in Madison Circuit Court against Metro East Sanitary District (MESD).

They are claiming the district was negligent in its approach to dealing with the flooding following heavy rainfall on Aug. 12.

MESD did not respond to a request for comment. The suit is the latest to be filed following the flooding, with Granite City also named in a number of actions.

It is alleged the district negligently and carelessly failed to properly inspect and maintain the flow grates of the Cahokia Canal, which led to their blockage. The plaintiffs allege the district knew, or should have known, the blockage would cause the drainage system to back up.

The district is further accused of failing to prevent the blockage of ditches, canals, culverts, and pipes, and of not properly staffing and operating pump stations.

Plaintiffs also allege that the district did not respond to requests for maintenance, inspection, and repair of drainage pipes. It is also criticized in the complaint for the general layout of the drainage system.

The plaintiffs claim they spent money on cleaning, sanitation, remediation and replacement of personal and real property. All suffered permanent damage to personal property, including much of sentimental value, according to the complaint.

The market and rental value of their properties has depreciated as a result of the flooding, and they suffered personal injury and mental distress, the suit states.

MESD Is also accused of "willful and wanton misconduct" for acting "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the safety of the plaintiffs."

The plaintiffs, each of whom is seeking more than $50,000, are represented by Christopher T. Layloff and Ronald S. Motil of the Gori Law Firm in Edwardsville.

Madison Circuit Court case number 2020-L-169