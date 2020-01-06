Chief judge: 'evil and senseless act has taken a wonderful father, lawyer, and friend'

Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Bill Mudge released a statement on Sunday evening regarding the killing of attorney Randy Gori. The statement reads:

"(On Saturday), the Chief Judge’s Office learned of the tragic death of Randy Gori.

"An evil and senseless act has taken a wonderful father, lawyer, and friend from the legal community.

"He approached everyone with a smile and was dedicated to the pursuit of justice for his clients. Randy’s generosity and support of this community was second to none. He will be missed here at the courthouse.

"Our collective heart goes out to Randy Gori’s family, law firm and friends."

On Sunday afternoon, a person of interest was detained and the Madison County Sheriff's Department announced that the Rolls Royce stolen from Gori's residence had been located.

Also late afternoon at the county jail, a vehicle that appeared to be the Rolls Royce was seen being examined by investigators in a vehicle bay at the jail. A large, muddied pickup truck nearby in a surface lot, with no plates, also was observed. A white male whose casual dress stood out from investigators, was among them, though he was not handcuffed.