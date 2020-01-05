Person of interest in Gori killing has been detained, according to Sheriff's Dept.

A person of interest in the killing of attorney Randy Gori has been detained, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Gori, 47, was found dead at his rural Edwardsville home Saturday night, and a black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was taken from his residence.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was then activated.

"During the activation, investigators worked tirelessly since the inception of the investigation and were able to develop a strong person of interest," states a press release from the Sheriff's Department.

"The person of interest, and the above vehicle belonging to the victim, have been located. Enough information has been developed to detain this subject in relation to offenses associated to the investigation. As additional evidence is being sought, it will be evaluated in the near future for potential charges relating to this offense. Please be patient during this critical time in the investigation. Additional information will be made available in the near future. We are seeking the public’s help on any additional information. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at 618-296-5544."