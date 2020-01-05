Attorney Randy Gori found dead at rural Edwardsville home



Randy Gori

Asbestos attorney Randy Gori, 47, was found dead at his rural Edwardsville home Saturday night.

A source familiar with the investigation said that Gori was killed by a gun shot.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to Gori's residence at 4586 Mooney Creek Rd. at 8:56 p.m., where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from Capt. David Vucich, a black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was taken from the residence.

At 10:04 p.m., Edwardsville police dispatch recorded, "Black male took off in a Rolls Royce...unknown if still in area."

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated.

"Over 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating numerous leads," the release says. "At this time, we are not releasing any further information about the victim, the case, or any evidence. Additional information will be made available in the near future. We are seeking the public’s help on locating the above mentioned vehicle or any additional information. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at 618-296-5544."