Saturday, March 21, 2020

Court activity on March 13: Kenya Yvonia Colins vs Commissioner of Social Security

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 21, 2020

General court 07

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kenya Yvonia Colins against Commissioner of Social Security on March 13: 'Plaintiffs Social Security Brief. Filed By Kenya Yvonnia Collins. Defendant Brief Due By 4/13/2020.(rah)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00643-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 28, 2018.

