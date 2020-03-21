Court activity on March 13: Kenya Yvonia Colins vs Commissioner of Social Security

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston March 13: 'Plaintiffs Social Security Brief. Filed By Kenya Yvonnia Collins. Defendant Brief Due By 4/13/2020.(rah)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00643-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 28, 2018.