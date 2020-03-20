Suspect in state trooper's murder now faces federal indictment involving drug distribution



Christopher R. Grant

EAST ST. LOUIS – Grand jurors at U.S. district court indicted Christopher Grant on charges that he murdered state trooper Nick Hopkins and operated a drug house at the address where Hopkins died.

Grant, age 46, allegedly shot Hopkins with a Glock nine millimeter pistol in a raid at 1424 North 42nd Street in East St. Louis last Aug. 23.

Federal grand jurors found the murder qualified for federal prosecution because Grant committed it in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He was indicted on seven other counts.

Charges say that he maintained a drug involved premises from last Feb. 1 to Aug. 23, and that he used a firearm in furtherance of maintaining it.

He is alleged to have distributed crack cocaine last July 9 and July 18.

On Aug. 21, he allegedly distributed crack cocaine and possessed a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He allegedly possessed firearms knowing he had been convicted of unlawful possession of controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2003.

Grand jurors found that upon conviction, Grant would forfeit the Glock, five other pistols, a rifle, a revolver, and any ammunition seized with them.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

U.S. attorney Steven Weinhoeft and assistant U. S. attorney Ali Summers signed the indictment and recommended detention pending trial.

“The United States asserts that the defendant is a flight risk and no conditions or combination of conditions will assure the appearance of the defendant for all proceedings in this case,” they wrote.

They asserted that he is a danger to the community.

Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison set Grant’s arraignment March 26.

On Aug. 25, Grant was charged in St. Clair County with first degree murder and is held on $5 million bond at the county jail.