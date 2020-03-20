Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, March 20, 2020

Case activity for Justin Nojan Sulivan vs B. True on March 13

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 20, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Justin Nojan Sulivan against B. True, Counter Terorism Unit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oficer Clarke and Oficer Payne on March 13.

'Complaint Against Clarke, Counter Terrorism Unit, Federal Bureau Of Prisons, Payne, B. True, Filed By Justin Nojan Sullivan. (no Fee Paid With This Filing) (attachments: # 1 Envelope). (akh) (additional Attachment(s) Added On 3/16/2020: # 2 Exhibits) (akh). [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Filed By Plaintiff Justin Nojan Sullivan. (attachments: # 1 Envelope).(akh) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00288-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 18.

