‘Alcentra’: Merger between Alorton and Centreville approved by wide margins



Centreville Mayor Jackson and Alorton Mayor Reed

CENTREVILLE and ALORTON – Voters in the city of Centreville and the village of Alorton approved a merger by wide margins in the March 17 primary.

The communities will unite to form a city of Alcentra.

Centreville gave the merger 76 percent support, with 807 for it and 261 against it.

Alorton gave the merger 79 percent support, with 335 for it and 88 against it.

The issue sparked high turnout by standards of primary elections.

In Centreville township precincts where Centreville and Alorton voters cast ballots, 30 percent of registered voters turned out.

Turnout in Centreville and Alorton likely ran higher than that, because those precincts included communities where the election generated little interest.

In the rest of the township, 12 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

St. Clair County as a whole turned out 23 percent.