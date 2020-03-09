REED SMITH LLP: 2020 NLRB Update

Reed Smith LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Our labor lawyers will review some of the key recent decisions made by the National Labor Relations Board. We will also discuss what employers should expect to see in 2020 and how to be prepared for those developments and trends.

Speakers: Michele Haydel Gehrke Lori Armstrong Halber Thomas J. Posey

Event Type: Webinar

Details:

Changes to representation case procedures

Employee use of company email

Workplace investigation rules

Union dues after the collective bargaining agreement expires

Standard for deferral to arbitration

Joint employer standard

