REED SMITH LLP: 2020 NLRB Update

Our labor lawyers will review some of the key recent decisions made by the National Labor Relations Board. We will also discuss what employers should expect to see in 2020 and how to be prepared for those developments and trends.
Speakers: Michele Haydel Gehrke Lori Armstrong Halber Thomas J. Posey
Event Type: Webinar
Details:
Changes to representation case procedures
Employee use of company email
Workplace investigation rules
Union dues after the collective bargaining agreement expires
Standard for deferral to arbitration
Joint employer standard
