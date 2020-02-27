Woman files civil suit against man she claims assaulted her, criminal charges filed

EDWARDSVILLE – A woman who claims she was repeatedly struck then thrown from a car is suing the man she is alleging carried out the attack.

Samantha Voss filed suit Feb. 14 in Madison County Circuit Court against Nicholas M. Foley over the alleged incident on Jan. 19.

Voss is alleging assault, battery, willful and wanton misconduct by Foley and believes she should be entitled to punitive damages.

According to court records, Foley was criminally charged with domestic battery and bodily harm in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have happened in the grounds of the Southern Illinois University campus in Edwardsville.

The Record was unable to make contact with the defendant ahead of publication.

Voss claims she was with the defendant around 11.30 p.m. She was a passenger in a vehicle that he was driving, the complaint states.

According to the suit, the defendant repeatedly struck the plaintiff then threw her from the vehicle. She suffered severe and permanent injuries to her eye, fingers, head, hip, knee and other parts of her leg.

Voss states she has needed medical treatment and has lost income in the aftermath of the incident in January.

She is accusing the defendant of causing her to be “in imminent fear for her life and safety” as she claims he threatened to kill her.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The plaintiff is seeking more than $50,000 in damages but is asking the court for punitive damages under the Illinois Civil Procedure Act, which allows for such an award if the alleged actions are found to be particularly egregious.

Voss is represented by Brian M. Wendler of Wendler Law in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-199.