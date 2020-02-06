Patient sues Gateway Regional Medical Center over alleged sores, ulcers

EDWARDSVILLE – A one-time patient at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City is accusing the facility of allowing him to develop sores, ulcers and sepsis.

Gary L. Clark filed suit Jan. 16 in Madison County Circuit Court against Gateway Regional Medical Center. The suit centers on a visit to the center's emergency room in January 2018, during which he was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Gateway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his complaint, Clark alleges he was admitted to the center complaining of shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing. The lawsuit notes that when he was admitted there was no evidence of any problems with his skin, including rashes.

Due to his respiratory issues, the patient was brought to the ICU and placed on the ventilator. He claims the medical records reveal there was a risk of him developing pressure sores.

The lawsuit states that the center and its staff had a duty of care to lessen the potential for the development of pressure sores. It claims that the hospital failed to provide proper care, failed to recognize the symptoms of the development of ulcers, failed to keep him turned or in a position to prevent sores and failed to have a wound care specialist treat him.

Clark claims his stay at the hospital led to the development of pressures, ulcers, sepsis, and endure pain and suffering.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Eric J. Carlson of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb of Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-47