Showjumper injured at boarding farm by 'aggressive' horse, lawsuit claims

BELLEVILLE – The owner of a $100,000 showjumping horse that boarded at a Belleville farm is accusing the operators of negligence following an injury to the animal.

David Horace filed suit Jan. 8 against Indian Hill Farm, its owner and groomer, in St. Clair County Circuit Court, claiming his horse Pletch was kicked by another animal at the farm.

Owner Danny Schwendeman and his daughter, Leah, who are described in the lawsuit as a manager, rider, groomer, and trainer, are named in the suit. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff boarded his horse at the facility, where he believed the animal would receive reasonable care.

It is claimed that another horse, Jasmine, owned by Leah Schwendeman, was known to be aggressive and had been observed demonstrating physically threatening behavior to other horses as a matter of habit. On Jan. 9, 2018, Pletch was reportedly put into a paddock with Jasmine and two other mares.

“Pletch had never been turned out into a paddock before with these three horses,” the lawsuit states. “At all relevant times, Leah knew that horses are known to establish a pecking order upon first meeting each other, and when turned out with other strange horses for the first time are reasonably likely to kick and bite each other.”

Allegedly, Pletch suffered serious injuries on that day, which were consistent with being kicked hard by another horse in the scrotum and just under his anus, as would occur with another horse backing up to him and kicking him while he was unable to escape. It is claimed the owner, Horace, was not notified in a timely manner.

“Plaintiff's family members observed Pletch's injuries in full the next day when the blanket was removed and observed the injuries and immediately called for veterinary assistance,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Pletch, who had before his injury, consistently jumped over three feet, and who had been purchased for the significant sum of $100,000 in 2008, had his fair market value permanently reduced by this injury. The damages were incurred as a direct result of the alleged negligence of the defendants, the lawsuit states.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Horace, who is seeking more than $75,000 plus punitive damages, is represented by the Matthew P. Young of Keuhn, Beasley & Young of Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-030.