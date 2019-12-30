Wigginton’s latest DUI stemmed from ‘minor’ crash; Former U.S. Attorney also charged with having no insurance



Wigginton's Dec. 26 arrest mugshot

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said former U.S. attorney Stephen Wigginton’s Dec. 26 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol came following a citizen complaint of a minor crash.

It was the third DUI for Wigginton in approximately two and a half years.

Wigginton was stopped at about 5 p.m., near the intersection of Club Center Court and Illinois Route 157.

In a news release on Dec. 30, Keeven said that a caller advised police that a silver Jeep struck a red vehicle and then parked in a lot a short distance away from the crash.

The press release states that an officer located the Jeep and determined the driver to be Wigginton of Edwardsville, age 56.

Wigginton failed a field sobriety test. He was then transported to the police station.

In addition to driving under the influence, police charged him with failure to reduce speed and operating without insurance.

Wigginton posted bond and police released him.

Other DUIs

Troy police arrested Wigginton in 2017, after his vehicle left US 40, plowed 100 yards of earth, wiped out 40 feet of fence, crossed a ditch, and kept going.

Police who stopped him on an overpass reported they saw smoke from the engine and heard a grinding noise.

They charged him with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating with a headlight out.

Special prosecutor David Rands dismissed the traffic tickets, and Wigginton pleaded guilty of driving under the influence.

Associate judge Ronald Slemer fined him $1,500 and ordered alcohol treatment.

He rescinded the automatic suspension of Wigginton’s license.

He placed Wigginton on 12 months of court supervision.

Associate judge Luther Simmons released him from supervision three months later, finding he met all requirements.

Edwardsville police issued a DIU ticket to Wigginton last New Year’s Eve, near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Plummer Drive.

When word of the arrest reached Springfield, the Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission asked for the case file.

In March, associate judge Jennifer Hightower rescinded the suspension of his license.

The ARDC has taken no action and neither has prosecutor Rands.

In November, Associate Judge Philip Alfeld continued the case to Jan. 2.