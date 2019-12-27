Wigginton arrested for third time on DUI charges

EDWARDSVILLE – For the third time in two and a half years, police have charged former U.S. attorney Stephen Wigginton with driving under the influence.

Edwardsville police arrested him on Dec. 26, after 5 p.m., chief Jay Keever said.

Keever said he expected a report on Monday, Dec. 30.

Troy police arrested Wigginton in 2017, after his vehicle left US 40, plowed 100 yards of earth, wiped out 40 feet of fence, crossed a ditch, and kept going.

Police who stopped him on an overpass reported they saw smoke from the engine and heard a grinding noise.

They charged him with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating with a headlight out.

Special prosecutor David Rands dismissed the traffic tickets, and Wigginton pleaded guilty of driving under the influence.

Associate Judge Ronald Slemer fined him $1,500 and ordered alcohol treatment.

He rescinded the automatic suspension of Wigginton’s license.

He placed Wigginton on 12 months of court supervision.

He was released from supervision three months later, with associate judge Luther Simmons finding he met all requirements.

Edwardsville police issued a DUI ticket to him on New Year’s Eve a year ago, after stopping him at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Plummer Drive.

When word of the arrest reached Springfield, the Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission asked for the case file.

In March, associate judge Jennifer Hightower rescinded the suspension of his license.

The ARDC has taken no action and neither has prosecutor Rands.

In November, associate judge Philip Alfeld continued the case to Jan. 2.