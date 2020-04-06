MCDERMOTT WILL EMERY: Employment Webinar Series: How Covid-19 Impacts Your Business

McDermott Will Emery recently issued the following announcement.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming rate, employers are dealing with strenuous and evolving workforce management issues. These issues require a swift and strategic response, and it can be difficult to navigate changes in state and federal requirements while still protecting the organization’s most critical assets: people and reputation.

To help employers better understand the issues at stake, we invite you to join us for a weekly webinar series that will keep you informed of the latest workplace developments and provide important guidance to help you navigate this crisis.

We will host this series every Tuesday at 2:00 pm EDT and encourage you to come with your most pressing questions, as each session will conclude with Q+A.

The webinar will cover:

CARES Act: Attention to employee benefits requirements and options, including retirement plans, pension funding relief, health and welfare requirements, and student loan benefits

FFCRA regulations: Clarifications on definitions, exemptions, the intersection between the EPSLA and the EFMLEA, and notification requirements

Employment considerations under the CARES Act: Focus on SBA, Title II, and the “Mid-Sized” Loan Program

“Mid-Sized” Loan Program: How to count employees, conditions for receiving the loan, and the 90% rule

Q+A

Date: April 07, 2020

