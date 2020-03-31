Land of Lincoln Legal Aid continues to serve clients during pandemic



Gaff

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, a legal aid provider serving low-income individuals who need civil legal assistance in central and southern Illinois, is continuing its mission during the coronavirus outbreak.

While it has closed its offices for all in-person meetings until further notice, staff will continue to work remotely to serve clients. Each office is also staffed to respond to clients who call regarding their hearings, appointments, and to accept referrals from community partners.

Attorneys are also available to help individuals who may need help with:

• Utility shut offs by utility companies

• Lock outs or utility shut offs by landlords

• Advice regarding visitation and custody

• Assistance with the denial of public benefits applications like SNAP and Medicaid

• Wills and powers of attorney

• Orders of protection

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Land of Lincoln has protected vulnerable Illinoisans and ensured access to justice for 48 years," said Land of Lincoln’s executive director Clarissa Gaff. "We will continue to do during this crisis. People who need help should contact us.”

Individuals who need assistance can continue to call the Legal Advice & Referral Center at (877) 342-7891 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thrugh Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Individuals can also apply online.