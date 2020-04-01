Mother sues over daughter's fatal collision





BELLEVILLE – A woman is suing Avis Rent-A-Car and several others after a collision allegedly caused her daughter’s death.

Deborah McLean, individually and as the personal representative of the estate of Aerial McLean, filed the complaint against Amy Figueroa, Avis Rent-A-Car System LLC, the estate of Michelle Davis, I&D Transport LLC, and Jerry Brown.

According to the complaint, Deborah McLean is the surviving mother of Aerial McLean. The plaintiff alleges that on June 26, 2018, Aerial McLean was involved in a collision in Illinois that caused her death. Deborah McLean claims her daughter’s death was the direct and proximate result of the negligent acts of omissions of the defendants.

The suit does not provide any specifics of the fatal collision.

The plaintiff seeks a judgment of more than $50,000.

She is represented by Daviel Seidman of Seidman, Margulis & Fairman in Sunset Hills, Mo.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-157