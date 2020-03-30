Third Judicial Circuit COVID-19 precautions extended

In accordance with the national extension of social distancing guidelines, the Third Judicial Circuit extended its COVID-19 precautions through and including May 22, or until further notice.
On March 30, Chief Judge Bill Mudge issued a press release outlining the extended precautionary measures “in order to protect the health and safety of court patrons, staff, judges and the general public.”
The following matters are extended:
- All civil, criminal and traffic matters, including jury and non-jury trials, hearings and status conferences. Any delay resulting from the emergency continuance order shall not be attributable to either the state or the defendant.
- All arbitration, mediation and foreclosure hearings and any trials associated with those dockets.
- All wedding or civil union ceremonies.
- All juvenile matters, except Shelter Care and Detention hearings.
- All family matters.
The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond Counties.