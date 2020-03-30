Third Judicial Circuit COVID-19 precautions extended





In accordance with the national extension of social distancing guidelines, the Third Judicial Circuit extended its COVID-19 precautions through and including May 22, or until further notice.

On March 30, Chief Judge Bill Mudge issued a press release outlining the extended precautionary measures “in order to protect the health and safety of court patrons, staff, judges and the general public.”

The following matters are extended:

All civil, criminal and traffic matters, including jury and non-jury trials, hearings and status conferences. Any delay resulting from the emergency continuance order shall not be attributable to either the state or the defendant.

All arbitration, mediation and foreclosure hearings and any trials associated with those dockets.

All wedding or civil union ceremonies.

All juvenile matters, except Shelter Care and Detention hearings.

All family matters.

Additionally, all plenary and emergency orders of protection and plenary and emergency civil stalking no contact orders are extended 30 days. However, parties may seek emergency relief from the extension for these orders or other family matters if the issue is believed to be an emergency, but they must file a motion with the assigned judge. Such hearings will be heard by the presiding judge at his or her discretion and conducted remotely via telephone, video or other electronic means.

The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond Counties.