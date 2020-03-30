LITTLER MENDELSON PC: Littler Recognized Among Top 20 in Acritas’ US Law Firm Brand Index 2020

Littler Mendelson P.C. issued the following announcement on March 24.

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has been ranked by Acritas as one of the top 20 legal firms in its U.S. Law Firm Brand Index 2020. This is the second year Littler has been recognized in the index.

“Littler is proud to be recognized by Acritas as one of the top 20 U.S. law firms in its brand index,” said Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, co-managing directors of Littler, in a joint statement. “Our deep knowledge of labor and employment law combined with our global presence and continued efforts to build new solutions and processes that deliver greater value have solidified Littler’s brand among clients and the overall legal and business communities.”

Now in its ninth year, the Acritas U.S. Law Firm Brand Index has revealed the strongest brands are those that perform well across multiple metrics and have the scale and marketing capability to affirm their position in the minds of clients. The comprehensive survey includes more than 50 questions regarding law firm brands, usage and market trends.

