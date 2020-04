Madison County real estate Feb. 18-21

FEBRUARY 18

ALTON

$133,000 - 1821 EVERGREEN AVE - ANDREAS J KUHN III TO ETHAN A LOCK





$830,000 - 117 CHESSEN LN - AZCON INC D/B/A AZCON METALS TO MRL HOLDINGS LLC

$34,000 - 3311 SHERMAN ST - CHRISTINE D DUMEY-GILDEHAUS AND TIMOTHY D GILDEHAUS TO JACOB N IMAN

BETHALTO

$67,500 - 812 S PRAIRIE ST - RYAN LOWRANCE TO AUGUSTYN PROPERTIES LLC

$69,000 - 320 LOGAN ST - DANA M LACQUEMENT AND DAWN M TROUT TO JENNIE K MARTIN

$105,525 - 343 LOGAN ST - JODI M HEITZMAN TO CHRISTIAN JP SHELTON

COTTAGE HILLS

$26,000 - 1423 13TH ST - THOMAS M AND MINETTE C WILSON TO DONNA S THOMAS

EDWARDSVILLE

$390,000 - 5318 3 LAKE ESTATES LN - SARAH GIESZELMANN AND MEGAN EVANS TO SEAN DAVID SCHWAGLER AND WINDY MARIE SCHWAGLER

$415,000 - 7 CHERIE CT - THE MEYER JOINT REVOCABLE TRUST TO JACOB AND LORI WILLIAMS

GLEN CARBON

$130,000 - 52 MORNINGSIDE DR - NOLA N KEEPPER TO LINDA E HOSTO

$490,000 - 115 WALDEN DR - BROCK J AND HEIDI M HAAS TO JOHN ROBERT K KELLER AND MELISSA KELLER

GODFREY

$10,000 - HICKORY HILL RD - EDWIN E DARE TO TIMOTHY DOYLE

$168,000 - 5110 JEROME DR - BRANDON BLACKWELL TO COLIN M AND STEFANIE K SOLOMON

GRANITE CITY

$135,000 - 1535 COTTAGE AVE - BETH JUNEAU TO CATHERINE F MORELAND

$89,000 - 304 WILSON PARK LN - JENNIFER WENZEL TO JAMES WHITEHEAD

$15,000 - 3009 MYRTLE AVE - AR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT LLC TO RIEGER CAPITAL GROUP LLC

$95,000 - 2811 E 25TH ST - ANGELA L MULLINS F/K/A ANGELA L SENZIG, TRUSTEE OF THE HUTH FAMILY TRUST TO AARON LINDSEY

HAMEL

$799,966 - STATE ROUTE 157 - RICHARD A KOENIG TO GRANDVIEW FARM LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

$516,375 - STATE ROUTE 157 - RICHARD A KOENIG TO GRANDVIEW FARM LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

MARYVILLE

$235,000 - 2655 KEEBLER RD - KCCO INC TO EMIL TARJANY AND CHARLES HARRINGTON JR AND DEBORAH HARRINGTON

SOUTH ROXANA

$57,165 - 212 SMITH AVE - RAYMOND WILLIAMS TO MARRILYN WALTER

TROY

$131,000 - 326 STAUNTON RD - DOUG NACHMAN TO RYAN FINDLAY

FEBRUARY 19

ALTON

$79,900 - 852 CHOTEAU AVE - HUE T TRAN AND NGHIA THI LE TO BAILEY HELLEMEYER

$84,900 - 906 WASHINGTON AVE - DAVID L AYERS, CO-TRUSTEE OF THE AYRES LIVING TRUST TO JONATHAN GOLLEY

COLLINSVILLE

$378,500 - 107 HILLSIDE CT - GABRIEL MORALES TO KEITH DAVIS

EAST ALTON

$73,900 - 617 BOWMAN AVE - NICHOLE PETERSON TO KELSEA DAWN SAWYER

EDWARDSVILLE

$189,000 - 589 WESTVIEW DR - MICHELLE MCBRIDE TO NICKOLAS S BAILEY

$450,000 - 905 TIMBERLAKE DR - MATTHEW CHRENKA TO CURTIS DAWSON

$585,000 - 1108 N OXFORDSHIRE LN - DARRELL T DUEWER TO CLAYTON ARVOLA

$85,000 - 723 SHERIDAN AVE - GINA DYCUS TO B&H HOME SOLUTIONS LLC

GLEN CARBON

$60,471 - 3106 BILOXI DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO CARRINGTON HOMES INC

GODFREY

$103,000 - 545 TREMONT DR - QUINTON B EBBELER TO BRENT SMITH

$205,000 - 6813 BEALL CT - JAMES R AND JENNIFER M HENDRICKSON TO KATHLEEN M KUHN AND ANDREAS J KUHN III

GRANITE CITY

$10,000 - 3224 EDGEWOOD AVE - MARY M HATSCHER TO AMERICAN GOLDFINCH PRESERVATION TRUST

$35,000 - 1701 PRIMROSE AVE - PAUL MCNEW, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD MCNEW, DECEASED TO PERRY L JOHNSON JR

$131,500 - 4724 BENNING ST - JOEL WALK TO BRADLEY HUTCHINGS

$11,000 - 2132 STATE ST - ANNEGRET WILSON AND EVELYN WILSON, DECEASED TO CYLE POLLARD

$188,500 - 2636 BUENGER BLVD - BRADLEY HUTCHINGS TO MISTY RUBENACKER

HAMEL

$300 - HAMEL AVE - GRANDVIEW FARMS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP TO ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT 8

HARTFORD

$40,000 - 122 W DATE ST - HELEN FORGY SAWYER TO HARTFORD LLC

MARYVILLE

$167,000 - 203 WEST DIVISION ST - KELSEY L AND MICHAEL SULLIVAN TO MATTHEW W DAVIDSON AND LAURYN E HOWARD

ST JACOB

$273,000 - 8925 WENDELL CREEK DR - MELISSA CARVER TO DAVID R TEMARES

WOOD RIVER

$148,000 - 1392 HARRISON ST - FRANCIS C WEILER TO CARL L MINOR

FEBRUARY 20

ALTON

$15,000 - 2511 DAVIS ST - PHILLIP PEDEN SR TO STEPHEN FORBES

BETHALTO

$86,900 - 219 PARK DR - SHELLY S DYER TO CHARLES D COPELAND

COLLINSVILLE

$105,600 - 718 OHIO ST - JENNIFER CADAGIN TO AARON D BOWLES

$51,000 - 1531 FRANKLIN AVE - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF 10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO DEBRA PAVELEC

$87,900 - 1221 CONSTANCE ST - STEVEN M TIPTON AND ASHLEY M WHITTEN TO MATTHEW DANIEL VANDENBOSSCHE

$138,000 - 802 ORAN ST - DANIEL L AND GLORIA KELLEY TO CLAIRE BACKSTROM AND NICHOLAS SIMMONS

EDWARDSVILLE

$40,000 - 327 DEEPWATER CIR - JAMES STEPHAN O'BRIEN TO BRADLEY L RITCHEY

$30,000 - 6624 GOLDEN RAINTREE - BRADLEY AND TARA SMITH TO DUSTIN R AND ASHLEY V BERRY

GLEN CARBON

$290,000 - 4 OXFORD LN - RACHEL SKYE SORGER AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF TERRI LYNN MATHUR, DECEASED TO LAURA SCHUTZE

GODFREY

$5,000 - 5 WINTER LANE - MICHAEL A SHOLAR TO KATHY A AND DONALD E GROSS JR

$240,000 - 5310 WRIGHT CT - KIMBERLY K CLAUSSEN AND CHRISTOPHER T SEAMEN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE GERALD L MYERS SURVIVING SPOUSE TRUST, A TRUST CREATED BY THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PAULA K MYERS TO CAROL A METZLER, TRUSTEE OF THE RESTATED REVOCABLE DECLARATION TRUST

$140,000 - 6100 PIERCE LN - KRISTIN K LINDSTROM F/K/A KRISTIN K WINDMILLER TO ANDREW A TORREZ AND BILLY L CATO

$45,000 - 9002 DALLAS DR - CARL R AND PATSY M ARNOLD TO JOSEPH A AND DANA M FINK

GRANITE CITY

$41,500 - 2323 HODGES AVE - DAMIAN K JOHNSON TO PAMELA RENEE JOHNSON

$125,000 - 3225 PRINCETON DR - SHERRY L HALL AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF FREDDIE L WEBB, DECEASED, SURVIVING TENANT BY THE ENTIRETY OF KATHRYN L WEBB, DECEASED TO RHONDA HUGHES

$6,000 - 2452 KILARNEY DR - BUSEY BANK TO CHRISTOPHER ANDERS

$95,000 - 1705 MITCHELL AVE - BRANDON T AND SAMANTHA I NUNN TO ALEXANDER AND PAIGE HESSE AND JOHN GOODRICH

$477,500 - 5 LAKEVIEW DR - SAMANTHA WALTON F/K/A SAMANTHE THOMPSON F/K/A SAMANTHE SAGGIO AND JOSHUA WALTON BY HIS AGENT SAMANTHA WALTON TO JOSHUA DANIEL KOEHNE

HAMEL

$218,500 - 115 COLONIAL DR - JERRY P WADE JR AND MARY C WADE TO GREGORY WITHERS AND KATHLEEN LOVELESS

HIGHLAND

$279,900 - 17 LEN DR - LARRY AND MARY WELLEN TO LINDSAY MURPHY

$180,000 - 5310 STATE ROUTE 160 - THOMAS RAY AND KIM MARIE RONIGER TO DOUGLAS C NIEBRUGGE

$35,500 - 70 CRESCENT VIEW LN - A AND J ASSOCIATES INC TO CHRISTOPHER D AND NICOLE L RAMSEY

$128,500 - 2121 SAINT MICHAEL CT S - DEBORAH ANN MAY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JONATHAN W BARTH

$99,900 - 306 SYCAMORE ST - LARRY WELLEN PROPERTIES LLC TO BRANDON D CALLAHAN

$140,000 - 41 LEXINGTON LN - SARAH D COMBS AND WILLIAM HT COMBS II TO STEPHEN AND NANCY CASPER

MARYVILLE

$65,000 - 312 GIOFRE AVE - ASSOCIATED BANK NA TO ESTATE LIVING LLC

ST JACOB

$1,304,984 - 10721 US HIGHWAY 40 - STL EQUITIES LLC TO PREMIER OIL HOLDINGS LLC

FEBRUARY 21

ALTON

$11,000 - 813 & 815 LIBERTY ST - MAYNARD, GOBEN, & WADE INC TO ANB SUBS LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$100,800 - 101 MARCH DR - DAVID L TOLBERT TO OSCAR RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ

EDWARDSVILLE

$143,000 - 1005 TROY RD - MISTY HAJI-SHEIKH TO PAIGE THOMPSON

$104,900 - 1507 OGLESBY DR - THE JAMES EDWARDS MARKLAND LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST TO TIMOTHY A RANGE

$50,000 - 1480 TOWER AVE - THE HEIRS AT LAW OF JIMMY VAUGHN JR, DECEASED AND MICHELLE L THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY, AND SEAN W HAYNES, INDIVIDUALLY TO BRB UNITED HOMES LLC

$120,000 - 418 CASS AVE - ANDREW G CONNER AND JULIA A CONNER, TRUSTEES OF THE CONNER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO EQUITY TRUST COMPANY, CUSTODIAN FBO RONALD VINNEDGE IRA

$26,000 - MICHIGAN AVE - SHERE GREEN TO GREGORY SHAGIN

GLEN CARBON

$235,000 - 219 BAYHILL BLVD - ROBERT D AND BARBARA A BRIGMAN TO ALEC R AND SAMANTHA G HUIZENGA

$1,750,000 - 3905 S IL-59 - COLBEN HOLDINGS LLC TO RLP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY INC

GRANITE CITY

$130,000 - 1097 WANDA DR - CODY TATUM TO JENNIFER DIXON

MARYVILLE

$215,000 - 2082 BRIARBEND CT - EMILY ANN YAKEL F/K/A EMILY ANN LYNN AND ROBERT YAKEL TO JAMES R AND ELEANOR A CLOSE

TROY

$140,000 - 439 EAGLES WAY - JACOB BRYAN WALLACE TO LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC

$370,000 - 1534 SAGAPONAK LN - TROY PENN BUILDERS LLC TO ELIZABETH J AND CHRISTOPHER J NORDER

WOOD RIVER

$22,000 - 746 RICE ST - FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION TO TOM GAJEWSKI