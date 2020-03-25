U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 17 in the suits below:

In Central Laborers' Pension Fund, Illinois Laborers' & Contractors's Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund, Laborers Local 773, Laborers' Local 1197, Laborers' Local 703, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP), Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Political League (SILPL), Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues, Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) and Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund against VI Corps, Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Plaintiffs ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142050.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Exhibit By All Plaintiffs. Exhibit To 1 Complaint . (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Letitia B. Wiggins On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (wiggins, Letitia)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00284 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Central Laborers' Pension Fund, Illinois Laborers' and Contractor's Joint Apprenticeship Training Trust Fund, Laborers Local 773, Laborers' Local 1197, Laborers' Local 703, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP), Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Political League (SILPL), Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues, Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) and Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund against Spec Con, Inc:

'Complaint Against Spec Con, Inc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142022.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Letitia B. Wiggins On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (wiggins, Letitia)'

'Exhibit By All Plaintiffs. Exhibit To 1 Complaint . (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit)(wiggins, Letitia)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00282 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Central Laborers' Pension Fund, Central Laborers' Pension Supplement, Illinois Laborers' and Contractor's Joint Apprenticeship Training Trust Fund, Laborers Local 773, Laborers' Local 577, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP), Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues, Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) and Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund against Evrard - Strang Construction, Inc:

'Complaint Against Evrard-strang Construction, Inc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142228.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet, # 5 Summons)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Letitia B. Wiggins On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (wiggins, Letitia)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00287 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Teron Price against C. Brown, Nurse Lori and Scott Thompson:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Terron Price.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Terron Price. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-286-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/17/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 03/17/2020. Consent Due By 4/7/2020.(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00286-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Justin Nojan Sulivan against B. True, Counter Terorism Unit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oficer Clarke and Oficer Payne:

'Notice To Pro Se Litigant-the Following Information Is Provided To Pro Se Litigants To Inform Them About Rules And Procedures Governing How They Communicate With The Court. Copy Distributed To Plaintiff Via Us Mail. (tmc) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

'Closed Transfer To Benton Division Of The Southern District Of Illinois. The Filing Fee Has Not Been Paid And The Plaintiff's Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Dkt. 2 , Shall Not Be Resolved Prior To Transfer. However, The Clerk Is Directed To Terminate That Motion On This Court's Docket. Copy To Plaintiff Via Us Mail. Signed By Judge James R. Sweeney Ii On 3/17/2020.(kaa) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

'Transfer Letter To Clerk Of The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division. Case Transferred Electronically To Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division, On March 17, 2020. (kaa) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00288-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Christopher J. Howard against St. Clair County, Illinois:

'Complaint Against St. Clair County, Illinois Filed By Christopher J. Howard.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-283-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/17/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/17/2020. Consent Due By 4/7/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00283-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ricki L Jones against United States of America, Internal Revenue Service:

'Complaint Against United States Of America, Internal Revenue Service, Filed By Ricki L Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 Part 1, # 2 Exhibit 1 Part 2, # 3 Exhibit 2 Part 1, # 4 Exhibit 2 Part 2, # 5 Exhibit 3 Part 1, # 6 Exhibit 3 Part 2, # 7 Exhibit 4, # 8 Exhibit 5, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(martin, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James G. Martin On Behalf Of Ricki L Jones (martin, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00285 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Eric Whitfield against AAUSTIN EXPRESS, INC. , GM GROUP, INC. and Xavier Thomas:

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County, Illinois Circuit Court, Case Number 2020-l-00084 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142001), Filed By Xavier Thomas, Gm Group, Inc., Aaustin Express, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B)(noeltner, Barry)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Barry S. Noeltner On Behalf Of Aaustin Express, Inc., Gm Group, Inc., Xavier Thomas (noeltner, Barry)'

'Notice By Xavier Thomas Of Bankruptcy And Stay (noeltner, Barry)'

'Answer To Complaint By Aaustin Express, Inc., Gm Group, Inc..(noeltner, Barry)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00281 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.