St. Clair County Court updates responses to COVID-19 emergency





According to a March 24 release from Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson:

- All civil, criminal and traffic matters, including jury and bench trials, hearings and status conferences are continued 60 days.

- All family matters are continued until at least May 25.

- All arbitration, mediation and foreclosure matters are continued.

- No wedding or civil union ceremonies will be conducted for 30 days.

- All juvenile matters, except for Shelter Care and detention hearings, are continued.

- Probation Department hours are now 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

- Jurors scheduled for the months of April and May are not to report.

- All plenary orders of protection, emergency orders of protection and plenary and emergency civil stalking no contact orders are extended 30 days. A party may seek emergency relief from these orders only upon filing a motion with the assigned judge. Hearings will be heard by the assigned judge at his or her discretion and conducted remotely by telephone (or video in some circumstances) or by other electronic means.