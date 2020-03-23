ARNSTEIN & LEHR LLP: Our Firm is Working Remotely, but Fully Open for Business

Arnstein and Lehr LLP issued the following announcement on March 18.

As we continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak, the health and safety of our clients, business associates and colleagues remains the top priority for our Firm. To minimize the spread of the illness and longer term disruptions that COVID-19 may cause, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr will move to a remote work solution across our footprint beginning March 18 through March 31, subject to evolving circumstances.

Although we will be working remotely, we assure you that we are fully open for business. We have taken steps to ensure that our personnel have the appropriate tools and access to work remotely. Our top priority continues to be putting clients first and providing the caliber of service you have come to expect. You can continue to reach us through normal communication channels (phone, mobile, email). In order to help guide our clients through any COVID-19 related concerns, we have established a COVID-19 Resource Page and remain available to provide assistance and support regarding your legal questions.

