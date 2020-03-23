Trials, arbitration, mediation and more continued 30 days in Third Judicial Circuit





The Third Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties) are continuing the following court matters for 30 days in order to protect the health and safety of court patrons, staff, judges and the general public:

All jury and non-jury trials in civil, criminal divisions and traffic divisions. Any delay resulting from this emergency continuance order shall not be attributable to either the state or the defendant for purposes of section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963 (725 ILCS 5/103-5 (West 2018)), and;

All arbitration, mediation, foreclosure matters and any hearings or trials associated with such dockets.

All plenary orders of protection, emergency orders of protection, and plenary and emergency civil stalking no contact orders are also extended for 30 days.

A party may seek emergency relief from those orders only upon filing a motion with the assigned judge. Hearings will be heard by the assigned judge at his or her discretion and conducted remotely via telephone (or video in limited circumstances) or by other electronic means.

No wedding or civil union ceremonies will be conducted for 30 days.

The court may issue further orders as necessary to address the changing circumstances of the COVID-19 Emergency.

The Circuit Clerk is to notify all parties of record by posting on its website and emailing attorneys or by other means.

In addition, the jury cCommission will notify all jurors summoned for trial weeks scheduled within the next 30 days that their service is not required and that they are deferred.