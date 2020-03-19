Madison County limiting operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Madison County government is limiting government operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and has announced steps of reducing public contact in the Administration Building, Courts and other facilities to maintain social distancing.
The Administration Building is open business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to the public with reduced staffing.
The public should call prior to visiting the Administration Building. Visit the county’s website, www.madison.il.us and go to the “Departments” tab to find a specific department and more specific information on each county office.
Assessor (618) 296-4569
Auditor (618) 296-4011
Board of Review (618) 692-6210
Child Advocacy Center (618) 296-5390
Circuit Clerk (618) 692-6240
Circuit Court (618) 296-1440
County Board (618) 296-4341
County Clerk (618) 296-5390
Community Development (618) 692-8940
Coroner (618) 692-7478
Mental Health (618) 296-4357
Planning and Development (618) 296-4468
Probation (618) 296-6255
Public Defender (618) 296-5350
Recorder (618) 296-4475
Regional Superintendent (618) 296-4530
Sheriff’s Department (618) 692-6087
States Attorney (618) 692-6280
Treasurer (618) 692-6260
Animal Care and Control (618) 692-1700
Animal Care and Control will be closed to the public and will work on an appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have questions or concerns call Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder or email her at keconder@co.madison.il.us.
Health Department (618) 692-8954
The Health Department is temporarily suspending all walk-in clinic services effective on Friday, March 20.
Employment and Training (618) 296-4301
The Madison County Employment and Training Department is closed to the public until further notice. Staff are available by phone and email to answer questions. Packets with information about how to file for unemployment and a list of potential community resources are available outside the entrance of the department at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.
Customers with general inquiries or who need further assistance with their job search, should call.