Madison County limiting operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Madison County government is limiting government operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and has announced steps of reducing public contact in the Administration Building, Courts and other facilities to maintain social distancing.

The Administration Building is open business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to the public with reduced staffing.

The public should call prior to visiting the Administration Building. Visit the county’s website, www.madison.il.us and go to the “Departments” tab to find a specific department and more specific information on each county office.

Assessor (618) 296-4569

Auditor (618) 296-4011

Board of Review (618) 692-6210

Child Advocacy Center (618) 296-5390

Circuit Clerk (618) 692-6240

Circuit Court (618) 296-1440

County Board (618) 296-4341

County Clerk (618) 296-5390

Community Development (618) 692-8940

Coroner (618) 692-7478

Mental Health (618) 296-4357

Planning and Development (618) 296-4468

Probation (618) 296-6255

Public Defender (618) 296-5350

Recorder (618) 296-4475

Regional Superintendent (618) 296-4530

Sheriff’s Department (618) 692-6087

States Attorney (618) 692-6280

Treasurer (618) 692-6260

Animal Care and Control (618) 692-1700

Animal Care and Control will be closed to the public and will work on an appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have questions or concerns call Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder or email her at keconder@co.madison.il.us.

Health Department (618) 692-8954

The Health Department is temporarily suspending all walk-in clinic services effective on Friday, March 20.

Employment and Training (618) 296-4301

The Madison County Employment and Training Department is closed to the public until further notice. Staff are available by phone and email to answer questions. Packets with information about how to file for unemployment and a list of potential community resources are available outside the entrance of the department at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

Customers with general inquiries or who need further assistance with their job search, should call.