Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Case activity for Eric Whitfield vs AAUSTIN EXPRESS, INC. on March 17

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 19, 2020

General court 09

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eric Whitfield against AAUSTIN EXPRESS, INC. , GM GROUP, INC. and Xavier Thomas on March 17.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County, Illinois Circuit Court, Case Number 2020-l-00084 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142001), Filed By Xavier Thomas, Gm Group, Inc., Aaustin Express, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B)(noeltner, Barry)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Barry S. Noeltner On Behalf Of Aaustin Express, Inc., Gm Group, Inc., Xavier Thomas (noeltner, Barry)'

'Notice By Xavier Thomas Of Bankruptcy And Stay (noeltner, Barry)'

'Answer To Complaint By Aaustin Express, Inc., Gm Group, Inc..(noeltner, Barry)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00281 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 17.

