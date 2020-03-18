Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Madison County chief judge announces further adjustments to scheduled court-related matters

Hot Topics

By Ann Maher | Mar 18, 2020

Screen%252520shot%2525202015 08 14%252520at%2525201.15.07%252520pm

The Third Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties) has made further adjustments to scheduled court matters in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. On Friday, the court issued an advisory that can be found here

According to a release from Chief Judge William Mudge:

- All arbitration hearings set for hearing in March 2020 are continued without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

- All foreclosure settings through April 20 are continued without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

- Law Library/Self Help Center: Staff will continue to serve persons utilizing the law library, but not more than four persons can be present in the law library at one time.

- Weddings/civil unions: All weddings/civil unions currently scheduled will be accommodated, however no new weddings/civil unions will be scheduled through April 30.

- Grand Jury: No grand jury proceedings will be held on March 19 and 26, 2020.

- Kid’s Corner Supervised Parenting Time and Parenting Exchanges at the Kid’s Corner are suspended until April 10, 2020.

- The court may issue further orders as necessary to address the changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic and national emergency.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Madison County Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Madison County Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Madison County Circuit Court

More News