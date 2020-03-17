Newer Madison County Gori suits are filed on behalf of older decedents



Salger

EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Law Firm has filed seven mesothelioma suits this month for estates of men who died 10 to 15 years ago.

Five suits involved Arkansas plaintiffs and two came from Texas.

At least one plaintiff currently pursues an asbestos suit in Arkansas.

The Gori firm exposed the background on March 2, by filing a copy of an old Arkansas complaint as a new complaint in Madison County.

Robert Graves filed the original for the estate of father Cleo Graves in Union County, Arkansas, in 2010.

The Gori firm quickly dismissed the copy and filed a Madison County complaint for the estate with different defendants.

Six of 27 defendants in the Madison County complaint obtained orders in Union County dismissing them with prejudice.

The case remains open, with attorney Ed Moody of Little Rock representing the estate.

On March 6, Sara Salger of the Gori firm sued 20 defendants for Donna Freeman of Malvern, Arkansas, representing the estate of James Rogers. He died in 2006.

On March 9, Salger sued 26 defendants for Barbara Keaton of Gurdon, Arkansas, representing the estate of Jim Hatley Jr. He died in 2007.

Salger sued 24 defendants for Gary Crawford of Paragould, Arkansas, representing the estate of Donald Crawford. He died in 2006.

Salger sued 19 defendants for Johnie Blake of Waller, Texas, representing the estate of Alvin Blake. He died in 2005.

Salger sued 18 defendants for Karl Barnes of Benton, Arkansas, representing the estate of Willie Barnes. He died in 2009.

Salger sued 22 defendants for Melissa Cochran of Round Rock, Texas, representing the estate of Edmund Baker. He died in 2009.

The seven complaints averaged 23 defendants, about a third of Salger’s average.

Estates of long duration stand out as exceptions in asbestos complaints.

Salger sued on March 9, for the estate of a man who died Jan. 28.

In five suits other firms filed for estates from March 6 to 13, three deaths occurred in 2019, one in 2018, and one in 2016.

Likewise, complaints for live plaintiffs generally follow quickly after a person becomes aware of a disease and its cause.

In four cases the Gori firm filed for live plaintiffs from March 10 to 13, three plaintiffs became aware this year and one last year.

In 15 suits other firms filed for live plaintiffs from March 6 to 13, six became aware this year, seven last year, one in 2018, and one in 2017.