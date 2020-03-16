Chief Judge Gleeson continues all civil matters until at least April 10





St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson ordered all civil matters in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit (including Monroe, Perry, Randolph and Washington counties) be continued until at least April 10.

The order applies to major civil, arbitration, small claims, forcible entry and detainer, mortgage foreclosure, equity and family.

It does not include DUI, domestic violence or criminal felony.

On Friday, Gleeson said the courthouse will remain open amid concerns over the COVID-19 threat, and also issued a number of advisories for the general public, jurors, litigants and employees.