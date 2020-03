Madison County real estate Feb. 3-7

FEBRUARY 3

EAST ALTON

$30,000 - 515 LINCOLN AVE - 1ST MIDAMERICA CREDIT UNION TO 515 LINCOLN LLC

GLEN CARBON

$65,900 - 314 STAR LANE - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO HARTMANN HOMES LLC

$58,000 - 63 PEPPERWOOD CT - MARINER LLC TO ETHAN BAUGH

GODFREY

$102,500 - 4909 MICHAEL DR - STEVEN L HENTRICH TO BLAKE W STEMMLER

GRANITE CITY

$125,000 - 2916 IDAHO AVE - TAYLOR M FOSTER TO KB DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

$95,000 - 2156 CLEVELAND BLVD - JENNIFER M MORAN TO PATRICIA E SMITH

$85,000 - 4931 DRIFTWOOD DR - TIFFANY R SHEMWELL TO BRICK MUSCLE CONSTRUCTION LLC

$27,000 - 3252 RODGER AVE - ROBERT EDWARD ROBERSON TO CHRISTOPHER E MOULDON

HARTFORD

$52,000 - 125 W WATKINS ST - BENJAMIN LEWIS TO HARTFORD LLC

HIGHLAND

$55,000 - 115 NORTHWEST MANOR - HUD TO CLAYTON A KOPSIC

$65,500 - 1519 WASHINGTON ST - SUZANNE H DEWITT TO GREGORY G HECHT

$290,000 - 10990 LAKE RD - BERT T GATLIN TO DANA DOLE

MADISON

$15,000 - 1912 FIFTY ST - HONESTY OTTERSON TO DAVID F STERN

MARYVILLE

$52,900 - 1839 CRIMSON OAK DR - REMINGTON PLACE LLC TO HARTMANN HOMES LLC

TROY

$210,000 - 57 ASHBROOKE - KENT A HAYES TO LAURA L DAVIS

WOOD RIVER

$2,247,143 - 1850 MEMORIAL LN - BRF II WOOD RIVER LLC TO NS RETAIL HOLDINGS LLC

FEBRUARY 4

ALTON

$32,767 - 2311 TIBBITT ST - HUD TO JASON D WEIRICH

$65,000 - 1307 WASHINGTON AVE - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO AREND C HINRICHS

BETHALTO

$312,500 - 2 BUCKEYE CT - JAMES A HUTCHINS TO JON BECKER

COLLINSVILLE

$165,000 - 119 WING AVE - PREMIER PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC TO BRANDON JOHN WECKER

EDWARDSVILLE

$280,000 - 7358 KINDLEWOOD DR - THE SHRODES REVOCABLE TRUST TO THE JULIE A PONCE TRUST

$119,500 - 1109 LONGFELLOW AVE - MARK D SPEARS AND TYLER J HAVERA TO LISA STRANGEMAN

$765,554 - 6609 GOLDEN RAINTREE - LMV HOMES INC TO CHADWICK S AND BRIA M KEFFER

GLEN CARBON

$229,900 - 134 SCHOOL ST - CBH HOLDINGS LLC TO DAVID G AND JENNIFER WILLIAMS

GODFREY

$165,000 - 1903 MONTVIEW AVE - DENNIS L ENGELMANN TO DAVID LIVINGSTONE

GRANITE CITY

$5,344 - 2216 GRAND AVE - EARTHLY INTERIORS INC TO CHRISTOPHER ANDERS

$32,000 - 2309 WASHINGTON AVE - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO JOHN HOLMAN JR

$13,200 - 2300 MISSOURI AVE - HUD TO SALVADOR E GUZMAN

$138,750 - 2119 PONTOON RD - ALOHA COSMETOLOGY CENTER PC TO FITNESS AND MORE INC

$51,101 - 2335 WOODLAWN AVE - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO JUSTIN AND BLANCE LISSON

$12,500 - 1753 CHESTNUT ST - TIMOTHY L PASSIG TO CASH FOR HOUSES LLC

HIGHLAND

$25,100 - 704 PINE ST - FANNIE MAE TO FELDMANN HOMES INC

MARYVILLE

$800,000 - 2 PROFESSIONAL PARK DR - THE SHEPARD FAMILY LIVING TRUST TO CCPO PROPERTIES LLC

$175,000 - 2615 N CENTER - MICHAEL FOSSE AND CHUN XIAO FOSSE TO STONE BRIDGE PROPERTIES LLC

$252,000 - 117 SUMMIT RDG - JOYCE N MARTIN TO RICHARD R CAIN DECLARATION OF TRUST

TROY

$90,000 - 107 PARKVIEW CT - FLOYD MADISON, SURVIVING TENANT OF JUDY MADISON, DECEASED TO YANZHEN ZHENG

$236,000 - 731 E US HIGHWAY 40 - JAMES J AND MICHELLE M ALBERS TO SHAWN W AND STACIE M QUIMBY

FEBRUARY 5

ALTON

$66,644 - 2916 HILLCREST AVE - NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER TO HUD

$61,250 - 3765 HUMBERT RD - STEPHEN W HURST, TRUSTEE OF THE VERA P HURST REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO THOMAS G BLAKE, TRUSTEE OF THE GAYNOR BLAKE REVOCABLE TRUST

COLLINSVILLE

$280,000 - 532, 534, 536, 538 S CLINTON ST - THE ROBERT P BOHNENSTIEHL AND MARGARET M BOHNENSTIEHL JOINT TENANCY TRUST TO LANE MATTHEW PROPERTIES LLC

DORSEY

$8,490 - 8972 HUETTE RD - LESTER R AND BETTY J BERTELS TO JEFFREY A AND MELINDA F BERTELS

EDWARDSVILLE

$58,500 - 312 E UNION ST - FANNIE MAE TO RUE FOE

$134,900 - 3804 TANZANITE TRAIL - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO BRIAN AND NICOLE KLINE

$129,900 - 656 E VANDALIA ST - JOE PERKOWSKI JR TO ESTELLE STRAUSS WILLIAMS

$870 - ZIKA LANE - ROBERT L ONORI TRUST TO MADISON COUNTY

GLEN CARBON

$300 - 6029 CHEROKEE AVE - RICHARD AND SHARI CRNKOVICH TO THE VILLAGE OF MARYVILLE

GRANITE CITY

$25,025 - 3012 IOWA ST - HUD TO MICHAEL C JONES

$750,000 - 3304 NAMEOKI RD - OLLIE PROPERTIES LLC TO HZ PROPERTIES RE LTD

HIGHLAND

$165,000 - 12856 N RIDGE DR - VA TO LIGHTNER PROPERTIES LLC

$151,200- 27 MADONNA CT - CHARLES K KELTNER TO ROBERT L SHIELDS

MARYVILLE

$335,000 - 17 STONEBRIDGE CROSSING DR - STEVE BLAIR TO REI SHAHOLLI

FEBRUARY 6

ALHAMBRA

$90,000 - 11969 STATE ROUTE 140 - DAVID P TEBBE TO LAURA LACKEY

$50,000 - 11496 REDING RD - RODNEY L AND KELLY K KNACKSTEDT TO BRIANA AND JESSE ELLER

BETHALTO

$277,500 - 249 GABRIELLE CIR - BRETT M GRANT TO JEFFREY R LAW

COLLINSVILLE

$110,000 - 807 S MORRISON AVE - JURI AND NANCY JUSSYP TO UNITY FAMILY PROPERTIES LLC

$137,900 - 304 EMILIE ST - THE LINDA K ECKERT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO LINDSAY A BEAVERS

$70,000 - 433 SPRING ST - JUSTIN FLINT TO KYLE M MILLER

EAST ALTON

$53,000 - 456 SPRUCE ST - JUDITH BRIDGES AND ROBERT DRAINER AND SHAROND DRAINER TO ZITA RENEE BRIDGES

EDWARDSVILLE

$399,900 - 5958 N STATE ROUTE 157 - DOUGLAS L HASTNGS AND KATHLEEN A HASTINGS TO ANDREW J AND JENNIFER R WILBRAHAM

GLEN CARBON

$60,471 - 7057 SAVANNAH DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO CARRINGTON HOMES INC

$700,000 - 3905 S IL-59 - ANADEN PROPERTIES LLC TO COLBEN HOLDINGS LC

$67,900 - 204 MERIDIAN OAKS DR - MERIDIAN MANORS DEVELOPMENT LLC TO C A JONES INC

GRANITE CITY

$30,000 - 2708 MYRTLE AVE - MARCO A ROJAS TO RAMON LOPEZ-RAMIREZ

HIGHLAND

$222,900 - 320 COURTLAND - JENNIFER S AND SCOTT ROGERS TO TONYA RENEA WALTER

$61,000 - 13431 WILDLIFE TRAIL - CORY AND SARA MCFARLANE TO DOWNTOWN MEDICAL PROPERTIES LLC

$118,100 - 2950 POPLAR ST - F GARY AND MARGARET J HOECKER, TRUSTEES UNDER THE HOECKER LIVING TRUST TO JASON HENRICHS

$108,000 - 919 3RD ST - JULIE POETTKER TO JAMES C KENNEDY

$2,000 - 601 WALNUT ST - MDK PROPERTIES LLC TO KEITH AND LAURIE FRANK

MORO

$155,000 - 11 MAGNOLIA DR - CARROLL W DOWNING SR AND LEONA I DOWNING TO JOSHUA BOGLE

TROY

$375,000 - 117 WINDSOR DR - BRETT L AND SHIRLEY COLLEEN ELLINGTON TO KEVIN L HAWK AND TRACY L STEWART

$265,000 - 309 AMBROSE DR - THE MCKIM LIVING TRUST TO AARON R MANVILLE AND KAYLA R MORGAN

WOOD RIVER

$65,000 - 1903 ROCK HILL RD - KEVIN R AND TIFFANY GUILLION KRIEG TO THE SHEPARD FAMILY TRUST

FEBRUARY 7

BETHALTO

$124,900 - 1216 W CORBIN ST - STEPHEN D AND MICHELLE R HENLINE TO CHEYENNE NAPIER AND BRYAN M GRIESHABER

$68,500 - 602 GEORGIA ST - JOAN E BIVENS, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF LEONARD BIVENS, DECEASED TO CHAD A DAVIS

COLLINSVILLE

$50,000 - 312 LAKEVIEW ACRES DR - THE LOUIS E MEIER DECLARATION OF TRUST AND THE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST OF MARJORIE R MEIER TO JOAN M JAMERSON

EAST ALTON

$85,000 - 331 W ROSEDALE DR - DANIEL W KNIGHT AND LAUREL D GALEENER AND BRIAN D OLIVER, BEING ALL OF THE LEGAL HEIRS OF GWENDOLYN MAY OLIVER TO GARY V CONRAD

$27,000 - 213 BONDS AVE - MICHAEL DENIS TO PATRICIA HARRIS

EDWARDSVILLE

$48,000 -253 W UNION ST - CHAD D HOLLOWAY TO MICHAEL KECK

GLEN CARBON

$660,000 -14 COLERIDGE DR - JOSHUA J KABURICK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER THE JOHN W KABURICK JR TRUST TO DUSTIN E MASSIE

GODFREY

$146,730 - 5304 RIVER AIRE DR - BANK OF AMERICA NA TO HUD

GRANITE CITY

$105,000 - 25 GEORGETOWN DR - BRANDON AND TIFFANY HOGENSON TO HARRY J MARTIN

HIGHLAND

$235,000 - 45 TARA TRAIL - BRIAN AND REBECCA JANISZEWSKI TO MALLORY ANN RINDERER

$650,000 - 2912 WELLEN RD - THE JOAN A WELLEN DECLARATION OF TRUST TO MICHAEL A MAEDGE

MADISON

$91,000 - 1802 MARKET ST - LEON AND CLARA F EAGLIN TO KIMBERLY JACKSON

TROY

$51,100 - 301 TROY AVE - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF 10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO JAMES L ETCHISON

$139,900 - 122 HENDERSON ST - SHIRLEY M SCHNOEKER, TRUSTEE OF THE SCHNOEKER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO MARK AND MARY PORTER