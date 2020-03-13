Tenant sues over icy slip, fall at Wood River apartment

EDWARDSVILLE - An alleged slip and fall on ice on the outside stairs of an apartment complex has led to a lawsuit against its owners.

Michael Alston, who lived at the complex on State Street in Wood River, filed suit March 2 in Madison County Circuit Court against Arsenal Alton Property, which does business as Palmer Apartment and Properties.

In his suit, Alston claims he was leaving his apartment at 6.30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2018, when he allegedly fell and sustained injuries.

The suit claims the owner of the apartment complex had a duty of care to keep the building in a reasonably safe condition.

It is alleged the defendant failed to maintain the premises in a safe condition, failed to inspect or warn, and failed to monitor the stairs to prevent the "unnatural accumulation" of ice.

Further, the defendant is accused of failing to clear it up and did not comply with building codes when constructing the exterior stairs.

Alston claims he suffered injuries to his right knee and right arm, that he has suffered pain, and will continue to suffer pain. He also claims he has incurred medical bills and lost income.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by attorney Samuel A. Mormino Jr. of Alton.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0283