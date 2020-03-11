Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Case activity for Lydia Fancil vs Ethicon Inc on March 2

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 11, 2020

Shutterstock 376319674

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lydia Fancil and Tod Fancil against Ethicon Inc and Johnson & Johnson on March 2.

'Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (238) - First Amended Master Long Form Complaint.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (239) - Master Answer Of Ethicon, Inc. To First Amended Master Complaint.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (241) - Master Answer Of Johnson & Johnson To First Amended Master Complaint.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (262) - Short Form Complaint.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (263)-amended Short Form Complaint.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2032) - Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2034) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2147) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2227) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2845) - Defs' Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2847) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2889) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3034) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6871) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude And Reply To John Miklos.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6928)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2047) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2047) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2817) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2818) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2931) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3024) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5332) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5333) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5482) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5548) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6852) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6960)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3626) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3626) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3630) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 1 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 2 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 3 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 4 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3855) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6648) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6833) - Amended Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6926) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7123)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 3 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3621) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 1 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 2 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 3 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3865) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 3 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6875) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 13 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7038) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 14 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7045) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 15 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7085) - Amended Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 16 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7183)-defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2759) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2760) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2949) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3017) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6821) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6958) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7177)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3658) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3668) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3755) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3857) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6845) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7039) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7108)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2060) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2065) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2134) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2232) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2910) - Defs' Supp Resp And Notice Of Adoption Of Resp Regarding Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6860) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6965) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7143)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (4868) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (4870) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (4949) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6791) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7013)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2039) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2042) - Pls' Mem In Supp Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2187) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2247) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2455) Part 1 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2455) Part 2 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2458) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 1 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 2 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 3 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2621) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2839) Part 1 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 13 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2839) Part 2 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 14 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2841) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 15 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2957) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 16 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3037) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 17 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6857) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 18 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6972) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 19 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7113)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00255-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 9.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News