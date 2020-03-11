Case activity for Lydia Fancil vs Ethicon Inc on March 2

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byandagainstandon March 2.

'Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (238) - First Amended Master Long Form Complaint.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (239) - Master Answer Of Ethicon, Inc. To First Amended Master Complaint.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (241) - Master Answer Of Johnson & Johnson To First Amended Master Complaint.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (262) - Short Form Complaint.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (263)-amended Short Form Complaint.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2032) - Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2034) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2147) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2227) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2845) - Defs' Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2847) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2889) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3034) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Supp Mot To Exclude John Miklos And Notice Of Adoption.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6871) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude And Reply To John Miklos.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6928)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude John Miklos.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2047) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2047) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2817) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2818) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2931) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3024) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5332) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5333) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5482) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (5548) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6852) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6960)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Bruce Rosenzweig.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3626) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3626) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3630) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 1 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 2 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 3 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3767) Part 4 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3855) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6648) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6833) - Amended Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6926) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7123)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Uwe Klinge.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3619) Part 3 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3621) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 1 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 2 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3790) Part 3 - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3865) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 1 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 2 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6874) Part 3 - Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6875) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 13 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7038) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 14 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7045) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 15 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7085) - Amended Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf, # 16 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7183)-defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Vladimir Iakovlev.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2759) - Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2760) - Defs' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2949) - Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3017) - Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6821) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6958) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Resp To Defs' Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7177)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Peggy Pence.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (3658) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3668) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3755) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3857) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6845) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7039) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7108)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Ted Roth.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2060) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2065) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2134) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2232) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2910) - Defs' Supp Resp And Notice Of Adoption Of Resp Regarding Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6860) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6965) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7143)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Timothy Ulatowski.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (4868) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (4870) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (4949) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6791) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7013)-notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Terry Colgan.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf #28 Continued, Mdl Ecf (2039) - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 2 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2042) - Pls' Mem In Supp Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 3 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2187) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 4 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2247) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 5 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2455) Part 1 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 6 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2455) Part 2 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 7 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2458) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 8 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 1 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 9 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 2 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 10 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2553) Part 3 - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 11 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2621) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 12 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2839) Part 1 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 13 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2839) Part 2 - Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 14 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2841) - Pls' Mem In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 15 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (2957) - Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 16 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (3037) - Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 17 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6857) - Notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 18 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (6972) - Notice Of Adoption Of Defs' Resp To Pls' Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf, # 19 Exhibit Mdl Ecf (7113)-notice Of Adoption Of Pls' Reply In Support Of Mot To Exclude Shelby Thames.pdf)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 3/4/2020 To Add Party Filers) (msa). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00255-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 9.