Madison County to celebrate contributions of emotional support dog Fitz in March 27 ceremony



Fitz

Madison County Chief Judge William Mudge announced an upcoming celebration of the contributions of Fitz, a highly trained Labrador Retriever who has been lending emotional support to kids and adults in the court system over the last year.

“Fitz has proven to be a wonderful addition to our Courts. We appreciate the service he has provided to our litigants, families, children, and victims. We have a talented group of specially selected handlers and are grateful to them for the exceptional care provided to Fitz. We look forward to his continued assistance throughout our court system,” Mudge said in a release.

The public is invited to celebrate Fitz’ first “Gotcha Day” on Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

According to the court's press release, Fitz was specially trained for his work as a courthouse facility dog for two years by Duo Dogs, a national not-for-profit organization located in St. Louis. He is placed with three specially selected handlers,Tiffany Brooks, Emily Bell, and Angela Wille under the supervision of Associate Judge Maureen Schuette and Mudge.

The Madison County Bar Association has continued to provide financial support for Fitz in his first year, as well as Dr. Daniel Buller at Bethalto Animal Clinic P.C. through his free veterinarian care and services.