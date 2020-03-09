FOX ROTHSCHILD LLP: Preventing Pandemic Pandemonium: An Employer’s Guide to Practical Strategies

Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement on.

When:March 13, 2020 at 2:00pm

People:Jeffrey D. Polsky, Steven K. Ludwig

Hosted By:Fox Rothschild LLP

Location: Webinar

11 am PT | 2 pm ET

There is growing concern about the impact that the spread of COVID-19 could have on businesses across the country.

Join Fox Labor & Employment attorneys Jeffrey Polsky and Steven Ludwig for a webinar on appropriate response strategies regarding travel restrictions, government recommendations and compliance with federal and state employment laws.

Topics:

What can employers do now to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak?

What questions can you ask – or not ask – employees?

What duties do employers have to keep employees safe?

What obligations do employers have to employees who become sick?

