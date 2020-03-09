Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, March 9, 2020

FOX ROTHSCHILD LLP: Preventing Pandemic Pandemonium: An Employer’s Guide to Practical Strategies

By The Madison County Record | Mar 9, 2020

Microphone2 1000x667

Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement on.

When:March 13, 2020 at 2:00pm

People:Jeffrey D. Polsky, Steven K. Ludwig

Hosted By:Fox Rothschild LLP

Location: Webinar

11 am PT | 2 pm ET

There is growing concern about the impact that the spread of COVID-19 could have on businesses across the country.

Join Fox Labor & Employment attorneys Jeffrey Polsky and Steven Ludwig for a webinar on appropriate response strategies regarding travel restrictions, government recommendations and compliance with federal and state employment laws.

Topics:

What can employers do now to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak?

What questions can you ask – or not ask – employees?

What duties do employers have to keep employees safe?

What obligations do employers have to employees who become sick?

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Fox Rothschild LLP ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Fox Rothschild LLP, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Fox Rothschild LLP