FOX ROTHSCHILD LLP: Preventing Pandemic Pandemonium: An Employer’s Guide to Practical Strategies

Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement on.
When:March 13, 2020 at 2:00pm
People:Jeffrey D. Polsky, Steven K. Ludwig
Hosted By:Fox Rothschild LLP
Location: Webinar
11 am PT | 2 pm ET
There is growing concern about the impact that the spread of COVID-19 could have on businesses across the country.
Join Fox Labor & Employment attorneys Jeffrey Polsky and Steven Ludwig for a webinar on appropriate response strategies regarding travel restrictions, government recommendations and compliance with federal and state employment laws.
Topics:
What can employers do now to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak?
What questions can you ask – or not ask – employees?
What duties do employers have to keep employees safe?
What obligations do employers have to employees who become sick?
Original source can be found here.