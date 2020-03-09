LITTLER MENDELSON PC: Littler’s Annual Report on the EEOC: A Practical Primer On Organizational, Procedural, and Case Developments

Littler Mendelson P.C. recently issued the following announcement.

On February 4, 2020, Janet Dhillon, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), announced “The Chair's Priorities for 2020," which were on the heels of the January 24, 2020, publication of the EEOC charge and litigation statistics for the past fiscal year. The agency provided additional details regarding EEOC developments over the past year in its Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Performance Report, which was issued on February 10, 2020. As we look back over the past year and plan for 2020, this webinar will discuss these recent developments as well as highlights from Littler's annual report on EEOC developments. Topics will include:

-Organizational and staffing changes at the commission

-EEOC charge and litigation statistics, including an increased level of activity involving retaliation claims

-A review of high-ticket EEOC settlements

-Highlights of recent case developments addressing the scope of the EEOC's investigation authority and the types of case selected for subpoena enforcement actions

-A special look at the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and what issues are important to the EEOC

-Review of noteworthy harassment litigation filed by the EEOC

-Pay equity and a review of litigation filed by the EEOC

-Other key issues to monitor and what to anticipate in fiscal year 2020

Time:

10:00 - 11:15 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. MT

12:00 - 1:15 p.m. CT

1:00 - 2:15 p.m. ET

When:

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

10:00 am-11:15 am

