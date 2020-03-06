Endorsements stacking up for GOP contenders in race for Illinois Supreme Court



Barberis and Overstreet

How much will endorsements matter in the Republican primary for a seat at the Illinois Supreme Court?

Justices David Overstreet of Mount Vernon and John Barberis of St. Jacob are lining up what appears as distinct groups of backers.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Madison County Republican Central Committee voted to endorse Barberis.

According to Madison County GOP chairman Ray Wesley, county wide endorsements are unusual.

“We rarely endorse candidates in the primary," he said in a press release. "Our bylaws require a two thirds majority vote by committeemen to win an endorsement. It is purposefully very difficult. Our committeemen felt this race was too important to the future of Illinois to sit this one out.”

Overstreet, on the other hand, has the support of Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, as well as a long list of state and county officials and Congressmen John Shimkus and Mike Bost.

Of the most recent Bost endorsement, Overstreet remarked: "I am honored to have Congressman Bost’s endorsement in the race for Fifth District Supreme Court. Congressman Bost built an impeccable record of service to Southern Illinois in the Illinois House and has continued his great work serving both Southern Illinois and the Metro East in Congress. Mike and I share the same conservative principles, and I am proud to call him a friend and supporter.”

Barberis called the backing of the Madison County GOP the "crown jewel of endorsements in this race."

“The Fifth District covers 37 counties, yet more than 30 percent of the vote in this primary election comes from Madison County alone. I’m very excited to have this support with less than two weeks to go until the March 17 election,” Barberis said.

Barberis and Overstreet are vying for the vacancy being created by the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Justice Judy Cates in the November General Election. Cates is running unopposed in the Democrat primary.

The Record will be discussing the race with Barberis and Overstreet next week, in the final days before the primary.