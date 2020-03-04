Metrolink sued after passenger was allegedly beaten at Belleville station



Young

A Metrolink passenger claims he was assaulted after disembarking a train at the Southwestern Illinois College station.

Trevon Yates filed the complaint on Feb. 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District, doing business as Metro, and John Doe.

According to the complaint, Yates claims he was a patron on a Metrolink train on June 12, 2019. He allegedly disembarked the Metrolink train at the Southwestern Illinois College station at approximately 5:40 p.m. and was “severely” beaten by an unknown John Doe.

Yates claims the defendant knew of the dangers of violence at their platforms and the need for enhanced security.

The plaintiff alleges the defendant “had a duty to exercise reasonable care under the circumstances in protecting its invitees from attacks by other persons in light of the fact that it knew or should have known of the prior incidents of violence.”

Yates claims Metro failed to provide adequate security personnel, failed to properly train its security staff, failed to provide reasonable protection for its customers, and its security personnel negligently allowed Doe to strike a patron.

As a result, Yates claims he suffered injuries, endured pain and disfigurement, incurred medical costs and lost his enjoyment of life.

Yates seeks a judgment in excess of $50,000, plus costs.

He is represented by Matthew P. Young of Kuehn Beasley & Young PC in Belleville.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-125