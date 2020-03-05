Suit alleges guest fractured arm in trip, fall at Drury Hotel



Short

A man claims a guest at Drury Hotels was injured when she tripped and fell at the Fairview Heights facility.

Brian Hall, as special administrator of the estate of Debra Hall, filed the complaint on Feb. 14 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Drury Hotels Company LLC.

According to the complaint, Debra Hall was a patron at the Drury Inn and Suites in Fairview Heights on March 24, 2018. The plaintiff alleges the decedent tripped over a raised mat and fell on her left arm and hand.

The suit states that the defendant breached its duty to use reasonable care and caution by failing to maintain the floor to provide a safe hallway and walkway.

“As a consequence of their failure, plaintiff tripped and fell on the defendant’s floor,” the suit states. “That plaintiff, in reliance thereon used said hallway/walkway and was injured through no fault of her own.”

The plaintiff also alleges the defendant failed to give adequate warning or notice to patrons that it “altered its floor surface texture and floor height by temporarily placing a thick floor mat, of nearly identical color to the permanent floor, in the common hallway in which plaintiff fell and was injured.”

As a result of the fall, Debra Hall allegedly suffered a supracondylar fracture of the left humerous and right metacarpal. She was allegedly liable for medical bills and endured pain until her time of death, the suit states.

The complaint does not specify what caused Debra Hall’s death.

The plaintiff seeks compensation in excess of $50,000, plus court costs.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He is represented by Keith Short of Keith Short and Associates PC in Alton.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-141