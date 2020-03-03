U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 24

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 24 in the suits below:

In Cleveland Garner against Paty Sned and Thomas Burel: 'Order: Plaintiff Has Filed A Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis ("ifp") In This Case (see Doc. 3 ), But Has Failed To Provide The Necessary Prisoner Trust Fund Account Information As Required By The Plra To Determine Whether The Inmate Is Entitled To Proceed Without Prepaying Fees And Costs. Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Section 1915(b)(1), The Court Must Review The Prisoner Trust Fund Account Statement For The 6 Month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. It Is Therefore Ordered That Plaintiff Shall Provide The Clerk Of Court With The Attached Certification Completed By The Trust Fund Officer At The Facility And A Copy Of His/her Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent) For The Period 8/1/2019 To 2/13/2020 No Later Than 45 Days From The Date Of This Order. Failure To Do So Will Result In Dismissal Of This Action For Failure To Comply With An Order Of This Court. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b). See Generally Ladien V. Astrachan, 128 F.3d 1051 (7th Cir. 1997); Johnson V. Kamminga, 34 F.3d 466 (7th Cir. 1994). The Clerk Is Directed To Mail A Copy Of This Order And The Certification Form To The Trust Fund Officer At Shawnee Correctional Center. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 2/24/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed. (tjk).'

Case number 3:20-cv-00199-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lyndel W Ewel against UMWA 1974 Pension Trust:

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Lyndell W Ewell, Umwa 1974 Pension Trust. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-202-rjd. Consent Due By 3/16/2020 (lmb)'

'Notice Of Action. See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In, Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorneys Thomas G. Maag And Abigail A. Petouvis Do Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. Further, If Attorney Petouvis Wishes To S/ Sign Documents, She Should File Her Entry Of Appearance In This Case. When Pleadings Contain Multiple Attorney Signatures, The Non-filing Attorney Must Include The Language With Consent With His/her Signature. See Section 2.1 Of The Cm/Ecf Users Manual. (lmb)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00202-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Travis Woters against Jordan, Morison and Wilis: 'Order: Plaintiff Has Filed A Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis ("ifp") In This Case (see Doc. 3 ), But Has Failed To Provide The Necessary Prisoner Trust Fund Account Information As Required By The Plra To Determine Whether The Inmate Is Entitled To Proceed Without Prepaying Fees And Costs. Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Section 1915(b)(1), The Court Must Review The Prisoner Trust Fund Account Statement For The 6 Month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. It Is Therefore Ordered That Plaintiff Shall Provide The Clerk Of Court With The Attached Certification Completed By The Trust Fund Officer At The Facility And A Copy Of His/her Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent) For The Period 12/10/2019 To 2/13/2020 No Later Than 45 Days From The Date Of This Order. Failure To Do So Will Result In Dismissal Of This Action For Failure To Comply With An Order Of This Court. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b). See Generally Ladien V. Astrachan, 128 F.3d 1051 (7th Cir. 1997); Johnson V. Kamminga, 34 F.3d 466 (7th Cir. 1994). The Clerk Is Directed To Mail A Copy Of This Order And The Certification Form To The Trust Fund Officer At East Moline Correctional Center. (trust Fund Statement Due On Or Before 4/9/2020). Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 2/24/2020. (tjk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00198-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Andrew Maybery against Praxair Distribution, Inc. : 'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Andrew Mayberry. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-210-mab. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 3/16/2020 (kek)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00210-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Yolanda L Wedington against Home Depot U. S. A., Inc. :

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Yolanda L Weddington. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-211-mab. Refer To The Pro Se Litigant Guide, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Information. Consent Due By 3/16/2020 (kdw)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Complaint Against Home Depot U.s.a., Inc., Filed By Yolanda L Weddington. Receipt #346250099667 For $400.00. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit)(kdw)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00211-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.