SEYFARTH SHAW LLP: Income Share Agreements: An Alternative to the Traditional Student Loan

Seyfarth Shaw, LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Date: March 03, 2020

Webinar:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

An Income Share Agreement (ISA) is an alternative way to pay for a college education that involves a student agreeing to pay back a loan by making pre-determined payments after graduation based on a percentage of their income. Although not a new concept, ISAs have grown in popularity of late, drawing the attention of lawmakers, colleges and universities, and students alike.

During this webinar, Seyfarth attorneys Tonya Esposito, Anne Dunne, and James Billings-Kang will:

explore ISAs, including what they are and how they work

examine the difference between ISAs and traditional student loans

discuss the potential pros and cons and comparisons to traditional student loans

take a look at the current regulatory landscape, pending legislation, and litigation exposure

highlight important considerations for industry participants

