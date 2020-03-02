SEYFARTH SHAW LLP: Income Share Agreements: An Alternative to the Traditional Student Loan

Seyfarth Shaw, LLP recently issued the following announcement.
Date: March 03, 2020
Webinar:
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific
An Income Share Agreement (ISA) is an alternative way to pay for a college education that involves a student agreeing to pay back a loan by making pre-determined payments after graduation based on a percentage of their income. Although not a new concept, ISAs have grown in popularity of late, drawing the attention of lawmakers, colleges and universities, and students alike.
During this webinar, Seyfarth attorneys Tonya Esposito, Anne Dunne, and James Billings-Kang will:
explore ISAs, including what they are and how they work
examine the difference between ISAs and traditional student loans
discuss the potential pros and cons and comparisons to traditional student loans
take a look at the current regulatory landscape, pending legislation, and litigation exposure
highlight important considerations for industry participants
Original source can be found here.