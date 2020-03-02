SEYFARTH SHAW LLP: Seyfarth Inclusion & Diversity Webinar Series: Creating Meaningful Change: Building Effective Inclusion Programs - One

Seyfarth Shaw, LLP recently issued the following announcement.

When: Mar 4, 2020

Webinar:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

Join Seyfarth Shaw as we kick off a series of conversations on creating inclusive and diverse workplaces. Our diversity and inclusion practitioners have walked many employers through the gamut of programs and initiatives designed to cultivate inclusive workplace cultures. In our first webinar in the series, we will explore the range of common inclusion and diversity programs and evaluate them against the legal framework applicable to employers. We will probe the range of risks as a baseline for employers to examine against their own programs, while considering how best to move forward with facilitating the change that is needed to achieve inclusive workplace cultures. Our focus is on helping employers get to a “Yes” while minimizing legal pitfalls along the way.

Join members of our People Analytics Practice Group on March 4th as we kick off the first webinar in our series on Creating Meaningful Change Through Robust Inclusion and Diversity Programs.

Topics will include:

Defining Key Terms

Legal Framework Guiding Inclusion Programs

Key Components in Strategic Inclusion and Diversity Programs

Other Trends and Issues Impacting Inclusion Programs

