Woman sues Edwardsville YMCA after tripping over doorstep

EDWARDSVILLE — A woman is suing the Edwardsville YMCA after she allegedly tripped and fell while walking through a doorway near the fitness center.

The lawsuit was filed by Julie Bailey on Feb. 20 in Madison County Circuit Court against Edwardsville YMCA Foundation, The Young Men's Christian Association of Edwardsville, YMCA Services Corporation and National County of Young Men's Christian Association of United States of America.

According to the complaint, Bailey claims she was at the Edwardsville YMCA on Feb. 23, 2018 when she tripped and fell over an elevated and raised doorstep on the second floor near the fitness center. She claims she suffered severe injuries.

Bailey alleges YMCA should have known about the dangerous condition of the doorstep and it had an obligation to maintain the premises to make sure it was safe. She also alleges the defendants should have warned people about the irregular doorstep.

The plaintiff claims the defendants violated their duties by negligently and carelessly failing to maintain the doorway in a reasonably safe condition, failing to adequately inspect the doorway, allowing a hidden dangerous condition to exist, failing to fix the doorstep in a timely manner, and failing to put up protective measures.

As a result, Bailey claims she suffered internal and external injuries. She alleges some parts of her body functionality was impaired, causing her pain and anguish and will continue to do so. She also allegedly spent a substantial amount of money on medical and pharmaceutical expenses for treatment of the injuries. Bailey allegedly lost money from her employment and had been damaged in her future earning potential.

The plaintiff seeks a judgment in excess of $50,000 per defendant, plus court costs.

Bailey is represented by Micah Summers of Walton Telken LLC in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 20-L-223