FCC judge dismisses radio renewal applications for grim reaper, will not 'expend further government time and resources'





WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday dismissed renewal applications for radio stations of “grim reaper” Bob Romanik.

A ruling from FCC administrative law judge Jane Halprin follows a missed deadline of Belleville lawyer Dennis Watkins, who, as holder of the Entertainment Media Trust radio licenses, had been ordered to provide necessary information to the commission by Feb. 10.

Halprin dismissed proceedings with prejudice and terminated them for failure to prosecute.

"The presiding judge stood ready to receive EMT's evidence and consider arguments in favor of granting its applications, and afforded EMT several procedural concessions to facilitate discovery," Halprin wrote.

"EMT chose not to take advantage of those opportunities, however, and instead has increasingly detached from this proceeding, culminating in its failure to submit any response to the January 24 order. The presiding judge therefore declines to expend further government time and resources on this matter."

Halprin's order did not indicate an effective date.

The commission initiated enforcement proceedings against the trust on a complaint from St. Clair County board chairman Mark Kern.

He claims Romanik established the trust to conceal his control of the licenses.

Romanik can’t control them because he spent time in prison for bank fraud.