HeplerBroom elects six new partners

Midwest litigation firm HeplerBroom has announced that Alemayehu Ayanaw, Justin Curtis, Alexandra Haar, Amy Johnson, Tara Kuchar, and Stephanie Weiner have been elected partners of HeplerBroom LLC.

Ayanaw and Kuchar practice in the firm’s Edwardsville office, Haar is in the St. Louis office, Johnson and Weiner are in the firm’s Chicago Office, and Curtis is in the Hammond office.

Ayanaw focuses his practice on trials involving complex business litigation matters, including asbestos, toxic torts, premises liability, and product liability. He is a 2012 graduate of Washington University School of Law and is licensed to practice in Illinois and Missouri. Ayanaw has been named an Emerging Lawyer by Illinois Leading Lawyers.

Curtis is a litigation attorney with an emphasis on first- and third-party insurance defense and insurance coverage, along with fraud and bad faith litigation. He is a 2009 magna cum laude graduate of Valparaiso University School of Law and is licensed to practice in Indiana and Illinois. Curtis is currently serving as Chair of the Insurance Coverage Section of the Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana.

Haar focuses her practice on trials involving complex business litigation matters, including product liability (particularly pharmaceuticals) and the new and evolving cannabis industry in the Midwest. She is a 2011 graduate of Washington University School of Law and is licensed to practice in Missouri.

Johnson focuses her practice on insurance, personal injury and property damage, premises liability, and appellate law. She is also a certified mediator. Johnson is a 1997 graduate of The John Marshall Law School (n/k/a UIC John Marshall Law School) and is licensed to practice in Illinois.

Kuchar focuses her practice on healthcare defense litigation and regulatory matters, including medical malpractice, nursing home liability, and insurance defense. She is a 2008 magna cum laude graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law and is licensed to practice in Illinois and Missouri.

Weiner concentrates her practice on civil litigation and risk transfer, with a focus on construction injury and defect, commercial general liability coverage, and governmental and civil rights law. She is a 2001 graduate of Loyola