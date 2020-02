St. Clair County real estate Jan. 6-10

JANUARY 6

BELLEVILLE

$142,000 - 856 WILSHIRE DR - KLEMME CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC TO RAYMOND AND SANDRA THOMAS





$77,500 - 2049 PARK RD - DAMIEL L BURCH TO LAUREN AND FRED WERNER

$65,000 - 1708 NORTH BELT EAST - PATRICK M FERLUND TO TIMOTHY AND CHRISTINE BOTKIN

$105,000 - 1315 NORTH CHURCH ST - BENJAMIN H AND LAURA I GARRETT TO WENDY COHEN

$85,000 - 15 GRANVUE AVE - TRACEY J AND DALE A TAYLOR TO TAFFY ANN HAMILTON-MINER

$231,809 - 2112 EAST BELLE AVE - FAMILIES FIRST RENTAL PROPERTIES AND MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC TO BOUSE FUIDO LLC

$60,000 - 212 SPRINGDALE DR - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB TO LAURA AND RICHARD SIMS

CAHOKIA

$90,000 - 136 ST THOMAS LANE; 1153 KUTZ ST; 508 ST NICHOLAS DR - D2M LLC TO STEVEN AND LISA LANGE JOINT LIVING TRUST

$50,000 - 48 ST GREGORY DR - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO NICHOLAS GORDON GRAHEK

$49,000 - 2001 FLORENCE ST - CHANGING LIVES MINISTRIES F/K/A SAN FRANCISCO TEMPLE EAST CHRISTIAN ASSEMBLY INC TO JUANITA L GUYTON

COLLINSVILLE

$29,500 - 209, 211, 213 JOHN ST - RONALD AND BRENDA MCNEIL TO SANTIAGO RAMIREZ VILLANOS

DUPO

$138,500 - 408 AUDRY DR - BRADLEY AND LORI PETERSON TO CONNER PARDIECK

EAST CARONDELET

$75,000 - 2022 STATE ST - EARL J GUMMERSHEIMER TRUST TO RONALD L TAYLOR

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$3,000 - 3213 LOUISIANA BLVD - ERNEST JORDAN TO YUL WALKER

$880,500 - 2601 STATE ST - SMTA FINANCING JC LLC TO HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$500,000 - 5609 NORTH ILLINOIS ST - RICHARD T T LOUIS SR AND TAMI S LOUIS TO GMR PROPERTIES LLC

O'FALLON

$259,500 - 1457 WINCHESTER GROVE CT - TODD M AND ARLA M BENNINGTON TO GEORGE H JOHNSON

$1,720,000 - 1151 FORTUNE BLVD - JN EVERGREEN LLC TO CMG PROPERTIES 1911 FLP LLC

SHILOH

$326,586 - 3530 CHIPPEWA DR - KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO TO CALEB AND PRESLEY PRICE

JANUARY 7

BELLEVILLE

$95,073 - 1409 DANBURG CT - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO PRICE BREAKER REAL ESTATE

CAHOKIA

$23,000 - 1102 ST CLEMENT - ROBERT L BAGWELL JR TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$103,000 - 705 CARL ST - WILMA L AND MICHAEL ALAN MANZO TO ZACHERY HEIDRICH

$48,592 - 320 GREENWOOD PL - DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMAPNY AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST TO DDD HOLDINGS LLC-SUMNER SERIES

FAIRMONT CITY

$3,300,000 - 1122 STATE ROUTE 3 - SOHO INVESTMENTS LLC TO SBC HOLDINGS LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$203,000 - 966 CLEMSON AVE - PATRICK J AND KIM HINES TO DANIEL AND KATE JENNINGS

NEW ATHENS

$13,000 - 509 S CLINTON ST - TIMOTHY KENNEDY TO CLIFFORD AND DARLENE HOLLOWAY

O'FALLON

$289,900 - 616 PORTSMITH PLACE DR - MUSEC HOMES INC TO GERSOM F AND MALISSA D TERAN

SHILOH

$234,119 - 2624 BEACON POINT CT - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO DARIN W DENNIS

ST LIBORY

$20,000 - 803 LINCOLN ST - MICHAEL R AND SUSAN P JOHNSON TO ANN TWEEDY

SWANSEA

$97,000 - 1920 NORTH 16TH ST - RICHARD W AND ANDREA G ADAMS TO SCOTT H AND DENICE S DALRYMPLE

JANUARY 8

BELLEVILLE

$160,000 - 1609 WHITLOW DR - MARCELLA M STUBBLEFIELD TO BETTY MCINTOSH

CASEYVILLE

$116,900 - 5 MAPLE DR - SCOTT E PENNY AND MARCELLINE A PENNY TO JOSEPH MENNEMEYER

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$90,000 - 6 PRIMROSE LANE - EDDIE N FREEMAN TO ALLEN BUX

LEBANON

$65,000 - 15 HARMON DR - PEEK RENTALS TO KATHLEEN WAKEFIELD

$122,000 - 15 HARMON DR - KATHLEEN WAKEFIELD TO CHRISTOPHER RYAN KRAFT

NEW ATHENS

$68,500 - 705 SOUTH CLINTON ST - BRANDON AND TRICIA MORLAN TO ALICIA SUEMNICHT AND PHILIP CRAVEN

$185,000 - 7917 PEACOCK SITE RD - IAN BATSON TO DREW JETT AND ASHLEY KERCE

O'FALLON

$249,900 - 1514 NORTH PARC GROVE CT - DIAMANTE CAPITAL LLC AND DEFINITIVE HOME AND DESIGN INC TO JULIANNE J AND DALONTIE K JOPPY

SMITHTON

$35,000 - 5317 WHITE OAK DR - JOANNE KOCOT TO RANDY R AND BARBARA A MORSE

SWANSEA

$192,500 - 1806 STAFFORD WAY - JOYCE A KIRCHHOEFER TRUST TO MARK AND CAROL VON SOOSTEN

$93,000 - 4059 GENTRY LANE - DAVID A COMELLA TO WILLIAM T AND DEBRA L SPENCER

$53,000 - 4617 OLD CASEYVILLE RD - HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ROBERT MCCONNELL TO LEON CHIU

$146,000 - 1801 DUNCAN AVE - 1801 DUNCAN AVENUE LAND TRUST TO RICKY AND CASSEYA GREEN

JANUARY 9

BELLEVILLE

$10,000 - 18 SOUTH MICHIGAN - KIMBERLY KERKEMEYER TO ALLAN N KURIA

$147,000 - 124 WILLIAMSBURG DR - RACHEL GUILLORY TO JARED GALBRAITH

$41,000 - 1317 FLORADORA DR - HUD TO CMC INVESTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT LLC

CAHOKIA

$14,750 - 204 MISKELL BLVD - L'S RENTAL PROPERTY LLC TO LANCE SILVA

MARISSA

$80,000 - 300 STATE ROUTE 13 - HEATH SHELTON, GUARDIAN OF THE ESTATE OF SAMANTHA SHELTON TO DENNIS S MOORE

MASCOUTAH

$382,526 - 1185 WIDGEON DR - INNOVATION CONSTRUCTION SERVICES TO JAMES AND HEATHER WITTS II

O'FALLON

$227,500 - 1325 PEPPERIDGE DR - THOMAS J KLOECKNER TO SAMANTHA ANN BURGESS

JANUARY 10

BELLEVILLE

$43,000 - 1628 SHERBORNE DR - CHARLES JOSEPH CARAVITA, TRUSTEE TO R3 DEVELOPMENT NFP

$38,730 - 19 DENNIS DR - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES

$62,500 - 19 DENNIS DR - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO ANGELA KIM HARRIS

$1,400,000 - 3369 CARLYLE AVE - GARY A HABICH TO THOMAS H RENNER JR

CAHOKIA

$10,000 - 60 ST GREGORY DR - FRANCISCO LOPEZ TO RONNIE COLEMAN SR

$43,500 - 1318 WILLIAMS ST - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO EXPLOSIVE INVESTMENT LLC

DUPO

$81,000 - 624 N 3RD ST - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO CYNTHIA S BROWN

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$125,000 - 309 DOGWOOD LANE - CHASE R AND RACHEL CRELLY TO DALLAS D AND EMILY B WILLIS

MASCOUTAH

$70,000 - 6 S 7TH ST - BRENDA S HANKS OGDEN TO AMBER SCHANZ

MILLSTADT

$370,000 - 34 ALGONQUIN DR - NICOLE FULTS-GALL TO LYNN AND ANGELA JOHNSON

O'FALLON

$145,000 - 706 MICHAEL ST - SAM AND KARI SKAGGS TO PB OF O'FALLON ENTERPRISES LLC