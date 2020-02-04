Madison - St. Clair Record

Schuette appointed to judicial performance evaluation committee

By Heather Isringhausen Gvillo | Feb 4, 2020

Madison County Associate Judge Maureen Schuette was appointed a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee.

“I am honored to be appointed and look forward to serving as an active member of the committee,” Schuette stated.

Her term will run from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Schuette currently presides over the Family Division at the Madison County Circuit Court.

“These are dockets where it’s very emotional for people,” she previously told the Record. “It’s harder for them because they are going to court and their property and their children are going to be impacted, their lives are impacted.”

She was selected as an associate judge in 2015 after five associate judges did not receive enough votes for retention.

