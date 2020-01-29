Hipskind and McAninch selected as Super Lawyers, Rising Stars





The partners of Hipskind & McAninch LLC have been elected to the Illinois Super Lawyers lists for 2020.

John Hipskind was elected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list for the sixth time, and Brady McAninch was elected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for the fifth time.

“Brady and I are always honored – and humbled – to be recognized by our clients and peers; that’s why we started our firm, to make a difference in our client’s lives while providing them with top-notch service,” Hipskind stated in a press release. “I could not be happier than to work for this fine people day in and day out.”

“We feel beyond lucky to be able to wake up and do what we do every day,” McAninch stated. “Working with our clients is a dream come true. To think that our clients took it upon themselves to help us get recognized for our work, truly an honor.”

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes attorneys who have reached a high level of professional achievement. The selection process involves peer evaluations and nominations, independent research, and third-party feedback. Less than 5 percent of lawyers are selected as Super Lawyers.